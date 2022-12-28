(Bloomberg) -- Gambia’s Supreme Court dismissed an opposition challenge of President Adama Barrow’s reelection last year.

Ousainou Darboe, who garnered 27.7% of the vote for the United Democratic Party, filed a legal petition accusing Barrow’s party of inducing voters with gifts ahead of the December vote.

The application was dismissed with costs on the grounds that the UDP failed to serve Barrow’s party with the petition it filed with the court, according to a written copy of the ruling.

Barrow was declared winner with 53% of votes cast in the West African nation’s first election in 27 years not to include Yahya Jammeh, a dictator that ruled Gambia for more than two decades.

