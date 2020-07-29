(Bloomberg) --

Gambian President Adama Barrow started to self-isolate Wednesday for two weeks after his deputy contracted the coronavirus disease.

Vice President Isatou Touray, 65, tested positive for Covid-19, the presidency said in a Twitter post. A presidential spokeswoman couldn’t say if Barrow, 55, had been tested for the virus, when reached by phone in the capital, Banjul.

Gambia, a $1-billion West African economy, depends on tourism for nearly a third of its GDP, drawing mainly European holidayers to its white-sand beaches. The country, which shut its air borders since March 23, reported 246 cases of the coronavirus, including eight deaths as of Tuesday.

