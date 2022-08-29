(Bloomberg) -- South African entertainment company Sun International Ltd. will pay its first dividend in six years after the group’s gaming income rose 30% in the first six months of the year.

The decision to declare an interim dividend of 88 cents ($0.05) per share came after the owner of casinos and hotels, including the Sun City resort northwest of Pretoria, reported a first-half profit following two years of losses and reduced its overall debt by 500 million rand to 6.6 billion rand.

The hotel and casino operator was forced to temporarily close its properties in March 2020 as part of lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus, resulting in a loss for that financial year. While the group has benefitted from the resumption of leisure travel and a recovery in tourism, it was gaming income from its casinos, Sun Slots operators and online platform SunBet, which make up 82% of group income, that strengthened its financial position.

“Casino income has proven resilient and is swiftly recovering from the effects of the pandemic,” the group said in an emailed statement. Income generated from Sun Slots recovered to exceed pre-pandemic levels and SunBet generated record income during the period under review, it said.

Sun International shares were 1% lower as of 9:35 a.m. in Johannesburg, as the broader South African benchmark index fell 1.7%.

