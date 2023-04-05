​Gambling stocks: Three hot picks from David Katz Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

The gambling sector could stand to benefit from renewed investor interest in stocks that are positioned to reach profitability in 2023, one financial expert says.



In an interview with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Wednesday, David Katz, managing director of gaming, lodging and leisure equity research at Jefferies, said gambling companies, some of which invested heavily in online capabilities, are forecast to flip to profitability by the end of the year. He also suggested a string of new sports events coming to Los Vegas could stand to benefit the sector at large.



“The discussion around sports betting and digital gaming has really started to stoke up again,” he said.



He recommended Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN), MGM Resorts International (MGM) and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) as his top picks in the gambling industry.



Katz, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any shares mentioned above.



