(Bloomberg) -- Online game developer Nexon Co.’s billionaire founder Kim Jung-ju died at the end of last month in the U.S., his private investment firm NXC Corp. said. He was 54.

Kim had received treatment for depression and recently his condition seemed to be worse, NXC said in a statement Tuesday, without giving a cause of death. The company said Kim’s family members are “devastated.”

Kim stepped back from running NXC last year. He had been chief executive officer of NXC since 2005.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.