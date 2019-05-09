(Bloomberg) -- Unity Software Inc., a game development platform, filed to raise $125 million, according to a financial filing to regulators provided by the Prime Unicorn Index.

The funding round values the company at about $6 billion, according to the Prime Unicorn Index, which tracks private companies. Unity is a key tool for video game creators, and the company’s technology powers virtual-reality software.

Sequoia Capital, Silver Lake Partners and Altimeter Capital are among Unity’s existing investors. It wasn’t immediately clear who led the new “Series E” fundraising round.

Spokespeople for Unity didn’t immediately return an email request for comment.

