Game Maker ZX Falls, Wiping Out $3.7 Billion of Value

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of online game publisher ZX Inc. fell 76%, wiping out more than $3.7 billion of its market capitalization.

Trading volume on Friday surged more than 10 times the average over the past three months. Shares had gained over 400% since its listing in Hong Kong in September, with the Friday plunge still leaving the company 19% above its IPO price.

Shares of Guangzhou-based ZX — which develops games under the “Tan Wan” brand and claims more than 418 million registered users — are closely held, with three of the top shareholders still working at the company, according to a company report last year.

About 264.3 million shares’ lock-up period will expire in March, according to Bloomberg’s calculation based on a company filing.

The company didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Updates with lock-up period in fourth paragraph; earlier version corrected the number of registered users in third paragraph)

