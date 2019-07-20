Game of Thrones May Have Left Croatia, But the Yachts Haven’t

(Bloomberg) -- You don’t need a dragon like Daenerys Targaryen to fly around Croatia, you just need a yacht. Or 55 of them.

An iron fleet of super yachts has flocked to Croatia in July, doubling its count from the previous month. 55 yachts have anchored off the Adriatic nation’s coastline in the past five days alone, nestling in popular spots like Split and Dubrovnik, the filming locations for the famed Westeros in the popular HBO series, “Game of Thrones”.

While Croatia typically sees an influx of yachts in July, this year’s super yacht count topped 2018 by 13 yachts, good enough for sixth place overall on the yacht leaderboard.

It was also a good month for Greece and France.

Twenty additional yachts visited Greece in July, giving it second place for month-over-month change while France’s year-over-year change of 42 topped all countries.

Spain was not so lucky. Its yacht count fell by 31 yachts in July, plunging the Iberian country to fifth place behind Greece on the leaderboard. Italy, meanwhile led all countries in overall count as the U.S. fell to third.

