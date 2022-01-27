(Bloomberg) -- Tensions between Russia and the West risk escalating into an invasion of Ukraine followed by severe sanctions, but game theory shows a path to peace remains achievable. The Bloomberg Economics model also distills the uncertainty to three questions: what’s the cost of military conflict for President Vladimir Putin, will Europe hold the line on sanctions and can the two sides still find common ground?

