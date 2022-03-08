(Bloomberg) -- Games Global is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Games Global and Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. have signed a letter of intent regarding a transaction that values the combined entity at more than $3 billion, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing private talks. Terms aren’t finalized and it’s possible talks collapse.

A Tailwind representative declined to comment. A spokesperson for Isle of Man-based Games Global didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2021, Games Global is led by Chief Executive Officer Walter Bugno, a former International Game Technology Plc executive. The company describes itself as a supplier to the online gaming industry. It offers over 3,000 gaming titles made by more than 50 firms including Gameburger Studios, All41 Studios and Slingshot Studios, its website shows.

Tailwind raised $345 million in a February 2021 initial public offering and said it would focus on combining with one or more companies in the technology and direct-to-consumer sectors in international markets, especially Europe. It’s led by Chairman Tommy Stadlen, CEO Pierre Denis and President Nathalie Gaveau.

(Updates with $3 billion figure in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.