(Bloomberg) -- Nexters Global Ltd., the game developer behind Hero Wars and Throne Rush, is going public through a deal with a blank-check company started by former MegaFon PJSC head Ivan Tavrin, according to people familiar with the matter.

The transaction between Limassol, Cyprus-based Nexters and Tavrin’s Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is valued at about $1.9 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. An agreement could be announced as soon as Monday, they said.

Representatives for Nexters and Kismet Acquisition declined to comment.

Tavrin, the founder of Russian media company UTH Russia Ltd. and former chief executive officer of telecommunications group MegaFon, has filed for three special purpose acquisition companies -- or SPACs -- since last year. Kismet Acquisition One, which raised $250 million in August, was formed to focus on acquisitions in the telecom infrastructure, internet, technology and consumer industries, according to its filing documents. Shares in the blank-check company, which is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, closed at $10.47 apiece Friday.

Tavrin will join the board of the listed company, the people said.

Nexters was founded in 2010 by Andrey Fadeev and Boris Gertsovsky. Its main franchise is Hero Wars, a multiplayer battle game where characters fight for territory in a fantasy land known as Dominion.

