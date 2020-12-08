Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    15h ago

    GameStop declines after sales fall more than analysts estimated

    Olga Kharif, Bloomberg News

    A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past a a GameStop Corp. store in the Herald Square area of New York, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. With sparse crowds and none of the stampedes of holidays past, some retail watchers started to refer to Black Friday as Blase Friday instead -- and that was even before the virus hit. Photographer: Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg

    A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past a a GameStop Corp. store in the Herald Square area of New York, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. With sparse crowds and none of the stampedes of holidays past, some retail watchers started to refer to Black Friday as Blase Friday instead -- and that was even before the virus hit. Photographer: Gabriela Bhaskar/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    GameStop Corp. tumbled in late trading after reporting a bigger plunge in third-quarter sales than analysts projected, sparking concern about the retail chain’s comeback efforts.

    • Sales fell 30 per cent to US$1 billion in the period, which ended Oct. 31. Analysts had predicted US$1.09 billion. But cost-cutting efforts helped narrow the video-game retailer’s loss: It reported a deficit of 53 cents a share, excluding some items, compared with an average estimate of 85 cents.

    Key Insights

    • The latest results signal that a turnaround remains elusive for the company, even if new video-game consoles are poised to lift its fortunes in the current quarter. The company also announced plans to sell shares under an “at-the-market” program.
    • GameStop shares had nearly tripled this year as investors bet that new hardware from Microsoft Corp. and Sony Corp. will kick off a new buying cycle. The company said it’s seeing “unprecedented demand” for the consoles, which hit the market after the previous quarter ended. The demand drove comparable-store sales up 16.5 per cent in November, despite many locations being shuttered and the retailer being closed altogether on Thanksgiving Day.
    • GameStop isn’t providing specific guidance, but said it expects positive year-over-year sales growth in the fourth quarter -- and to be profitable.
    • Activist investor Ryan Cohen, the entrepreneur who helped build up the Chewy pet-supply site, has been pushing the company to undertake a strategic review of operations to further cut costs. He also wants GameStop to increase the variety of products and services it offers online.

    Market Reaction

    • GameStop shares fell as much as 10 per cent to US$15.20 in extended trading after the results were posted. The shares had been up nearly 170 per cent for the year.