GameStop declines after sales fall more than analysts estimated
GameStop Corp. tumbled in late trading after reporting a bigger plunge in third-quarter sales than analysts projected, sparking concern about the retail chain’s comeback efforts.
- Sales fell 30 per cent to US$1 billion in the period, which ended Oct. 31. Analysts had predicted US$1.09 billion. But cost-cutting efforts helped narrow the video-game retailer’s loss: It reported a deficit of 53 cents a share, excluding some items, compared with an average estimate of 85 cents.
- The latest results signal that a turnaround remains elusive for the company, even if new video-game consoles are poised to lift its fortunes in the current quarter. The company also announced plans to sell shares under an “at-the-market” program.
- GameStop shares had nearly tripled this year as investors bet that new hardware from Microsoft Corp. and Sony Corp. will kick off a new buying cycle. The company said it’s seeing “unprecedented demand” for the consoles, which hit the market after the previous quarter ended. The demand drove comparable-store sales up 16.5 per cent in November, despite many locations being shuttered and the retailer being closed altogether on Thanksgiving Day.
- GameStop isn’t providing specific guidance, but said it expects positive year-over-year sales growth in the fourth quarter -- and to be profitable.
- Activist investor Ryan Cohen, the entrepreneur who helped build up the Chewy pet-supply site, has been pushing the company to undertake a strategic review of operations to further cut costs. He also wants GameStop to increase the variety of products and services it offers online.
- GameStop shares fell as much as 10 per cent to US$15.20 in extended trading after the results were posted. The shares had been up nearly 170 per cent for the year.