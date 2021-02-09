GameStop extends drop, erases US$30B in value from peak

GameStop Corp.’s decline accelerated on Tuesday, bringing the company closer to erasing all its gains last month.

Shares of the video-game retailer tumbled as much as 22 per cent to fall below the US$50 level in New York trading for the first time since Jan. 21, wiping out about US$30 billion in value from its January peak. The stock’s slump came as trading volume continued to dry up with about 22 million shares changing hands, less than half of what’s been seen in the past month.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company has now shed 90 per cent of its value from an intraday record of US$483 on Jan. 28 when it briefly became the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index.

GameStop was 17 per cent lower to US$49.65 as of 2:43 p.m. The stock is still up more than 150 per cent this year despite recent losses.