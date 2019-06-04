GameStop Falls After Dismal Sales Suggest Turnaround Is Far Off

(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. tumbled as much as 11% in late trading after posting a steeper-than-expected sales slide and halting its dividend, signaling that the troubled video-game retailer can’t find its footing.

Comparable sales -- a closely watched measure -- fell 10.3% last quarter, GameStop said on Tuesday. Analysts had estimated a 6.4% decrease, according to Consensus Metrix.

Key Insights

Though GameStop’s adjusted earnings were better than expected, the plunge in sales suggests the company can’t pull out of its decline. Its sales of gaming hardware fell 35% -- hurt by slipping demand for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 -- while software dropped 4.3%.

GameStop is embarking on a cost-cutting drive under a new chief executive officer, but investors are pessimistic that its core business -- selling games at brick-and-mortar stores -- can get back on track. Even before Tuesday’s decline, the shares were down 38% this year.

Earlier this year, Apple Inc. and Google both announced they were launching online services for games. And established game companies such as Activision Blizzard Inc. are moving more of their titles to an online, free-to-play model.

Market Reaction

GameStop fell to as little as $6.95 in extended trading on Tuesday. That brought the stock to its lowest point in more than a decade.

Get More

