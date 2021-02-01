(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. and other Redditor favorites including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. held onto January’s gains, rising further in early trading as brokerage trading restrictions continued to ease.

GameStop advanced 9% to $353 at 4:20 a.m. in New York, while AMC rose 18% to $15.72. The former surged 1,625% last month, propelled by day traders using Reddit forums to take on the Wall Street establishment and inflict multi-billion losses on hedge funds that had taken large short positions.

Robinhood Markets Inc. is continuing to impose trading curbs on GameStop, AMC and six other stocks, but on Sunday removed restrictions on 42 others. The popular trading app put the buying limits in place last week after its clearinghouse deposit requirements for equities increased. Other brokerages including Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade also eased restrictions.

The attention of the retail speculators who fueled the breathtaking gains in the most heavily shorted stocks looked to be shifting over the weekend as silver broke above $30 an ounce in a move that like GameStop can be traced back to Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum.

“So far, it is not exactly the GameStop anomaly, but it is a hint that the retail traders who just discovered the strength of their unity are out there, looking for new targets -- and apparently bigger ones,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said in written comments.

