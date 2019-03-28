(Bloomberg) -- A pair of investors in GameStop Corp. plan to nominate four directors to the board of the video game retailer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hestia Capital Partners and Permit Capital Enterprise Partners, which collectively hold 1.2 percent of GameStop’s outstanding shares, plan to put forth the directors after attempts to engage the company in ongoing discussions failed to gain traction, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

The investors currently plan to run three of the four nominees, the people said.

A representative for the investors declined to comment. A representative for GameStop didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Hestia and Permit began publicly agitating at GameStop earlier this year after its shares tumbled following a failure to find a buyer.

GameStop fell 0.5 percent to $10.24 at 3:14 p.m. in New York trading, giving the Grapevine, Texas-based company a market value of about $1 billion. Its stock is down about 18.9 percent this year.

Its shares have underperformed in recent years due to a "stale board" that "is not functioning well," the pair said in a letter to the company’s board on March 13.

A recent move to retire certain debt and approve a new $300 million share buyback program were insufficient, they said in the letter, adding that a refreshed board would be needed to optimize the business, return capital to shareholders, rebuild leadership and assess the company’s failed sales process.

The investors plan to nominate Kurt Wolf, Hestia managing member, for election to the board at the company’s annual general meeting, the people said. They also plan to nominate former majicJack Vocaltec Chief Executive Officer Don C. Bell; Roblox Corp. Director Christopher Carvalho and Lizabeth Dunn, founder and CEO of Pro4ma Inc., they said.

GameStop, the largest independent retailer of video games in the world, is facing a technology shift from physical game sales to virtual ones. Attempts to diversify, including the acquisition of AT&T Inc. wireless stores, have been reversed after disappointments.

A new chief executive officer, George Sherman, was named this month who will take over on April 15.

