(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp.’s record week saw shares double after activist investor and Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen was added to the Board -- and now leaders of the video-game retailer are cashing in millions before heading for the door.

At least two company insiders sold more than $2.6 million worth of stock on Jan. 13 when the shares posted record gains and rallied to the highest level in more than five years, regulatory filings show. Shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company, which doubled this week, fell about 1.3% in late trading Friday.

Chairman Kathy Patterson Vrabeck sold $1.4 million of shares at an average price of $27.99 while Raul J. Fernandez, a board member, pocketed $1.22 million as he disposed of shares at an average price of $35.28. Both are slated to step down from the board given the addition of Cohen and two former Chewy employees to help lead the company, filings show.

