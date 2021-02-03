The rally in GameStop Corp. shares showed further signs of losing momentum on Wednesday as the stock erased earlier gains in the aftermath of news of a trio of executive hires, including the appointment of a chief technology officer.

The stock erased earlier gains of 26 per cent and was little changed at US$90.93 at 10:15 a.m. in New York. Wednesday’s swing in prices camed follows a 60 per cent sell off on Tuesday, which now has erased more than US$16 billion in value from the company over the past two days.

The Grapevine, Texas-based retailer announced the appointment of Matt Francis, an Amazon Web Services alum, to its newly-created role of chief technology officer, it said in a statement. It also hired Kelli Durkin as senior vice president of customer care and Josh Krueger to be vice president of fulfillment.

The additions are the first moves since Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen joined the board in January. Durkin has previously worked at Chewy and Krueger has held senior roles at Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and QVC.

--With assistance from Paul Jarvis.