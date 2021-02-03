7h ago
GameStop momentum fizzles as new hire rebound proves short lived
Bloomberg News
Reddit stocks under pressure amid market selloff
The rally in GameStop Corp. shares showed further signs of losing momentum on Wednesday as the stock erased earlier gains in the aftermath of news of a trio of executive hires, including the appointment of a chief technology officer.
The stock erased earlier gains of 26 per cent and was little changed at US$90.93 at 10:15 a.m. in New York. Wednesday’s swing in prices camed follows a 60 per cent sell off on Tuesday, which now has erased more than US$16 billion in value from the company over the past two days.
The Grapevine, Texas-based retailer announced the appointment of Matt Francis, an Amazon Web Services alum, to its newly-created role of chief technology officer, it said in a statement. It also hired Kelli Durkin as senior vice president of customer care and Josh Krueger to be vice president of fulfillment.
The additions are the first moves since Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen joined the board in January. Durkin has previously worked at Chewy and Krueger has held senior roles at Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and QVC.
--With assistance from Paul Jarvis.