(Bloomberg) -- In the runup to GameStop Corporation’s earnings report, one of its most-traded options was a contract that will make money if the stock rallies about 760% over the next six weeks.

A January 19 $127.50 call option traded hands 10,300 times on Wednesday, making it the second most popular contract for the day. Each unit came for cheap — between 7 cents and 12 cents a piece.

It’s unlikely that the far out-of-the-money call in question is chasing a rally. Instead, it appears to be managing risk — of which there is plenty in a company like GameStop. Exhibit A: the 2021 retail-trading frenzy that sent shares up 2,700% in a matter of weeks.

Investors who short a stock or sell uncovered calls face potential losses if the underlying asset advances. In the last two weeks, GameStop has gained roughly 21%. Wednesday’s afterhours earnings report brings the added chance for share price swings. Shares dropped as much as 8.9% in premarket trading after the retailer missed estimates for third-quarter sales.

Per Russell Rhoads, an associate clinical professor at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, traders betting against GameStop might have seen the recent rally and decided to cap potential losses — even if that cap sets an incredibly high threshold.

“Somebody wants to make sure their risk looks a little bit better in their book,” said Rhoads. Short interest in the heavily shorted stock has not increased notably in the past two weeks, according to data from S3 Partners LLC, meaning that traders are likely buying the contracts to hedge existing positions. About 22% of GameStop’s available float is sold short, S3 data show.

Interest in the contract has built over the past year, with the total outstanding contracts hovering around 60,000 by the beginning of November. After slowly increasing to 70,000 at the end of the month, investors suddenly opened up 13,000 new positions this week — ahead of earnings. The Jan. 19 $127.50 contract has the highest open interest of any option tied to GameStop.

Market watchers confusing the far out-of-the-money call for a brash bet could be excused. Last week, traders appear to have snapped up a high volume of a $30 call implying a roughly 85% advance within a matter of days.

Other traders appear to be targeting the calls as a way to make money if the stock and implied volatility advance, according to Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna International Group.

“The buyer might not think the stock will ever go to the strike price,” he said. “But if the stock and implied volatility goes up enough, the trader could sell the contract at a profit.”

