Investors not just playing meme stocks, but also ETFs they're bleeding into: RBC's Wu Silverman

GameStop Corp. ousted its chief operating officer, Jenna Owens, seven months after recruiting her from Amazon.com Inc.

The company declined to comment on the reason for her departure, and Owens didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Her severance will include six months of base pay and health-care premiums, as well as the remainder of her signing bonus, GameStop said in a statement Friday.

Owens was part of a new executive team under the direction of Chairman Ryan Cohen, who’s seeking to turn around a flagging business that has attracted significant interest from retail investors. The video-game seller replaced its entire executive team this year as part of a companywide revamp.

Before GameStop, Owens held various senior-level roles at Amazon. Many members of Cohen’s new team, including the chief executive officer, have experience at Amazon. Cohen is aiming for GameStop to compete more directly with the world’s most valuable online retailer with a broader array of digital products and services.

Other members of the company’s management team will absorb Owens’s responsibilities, GameStop said.