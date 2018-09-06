(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. declined after posting disappointing second-quarter earnings, putting pressure on the beleaguered video-game retailer’s management as it weighs a possible sale.

Key Takeaways

The weak results potentially make it more desirable for GameStop to do a deal, though that’s been far from a sure thing in recent months.

GameStop confirmed in its report that it “continues to engage with third parties regarding a possible transaction” and is working with financial adviser Perella Weinberg Partners LP.

DealReporter said earlier this week that private equity firms Sycamore Partners and Apollo Global Management are GameStop’s two main suitors.

In the meantime, GameStop expects comparable sales this year to range between a flat performance and a decline of 5 percent.

Market Reaction

The stock tumbled as much as 6 percent to $15.17 in extended trading. The shares were already down 10 percent this year.

Raw Numbers

