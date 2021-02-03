(Bloomberg) -- Shares in GameStop Corp. rebounded on Wednesday after the video-game retailer announced a trio of executive hires, including the appointment of a chief technology officer.

The stock jumped 10% at the open to trade at $98.49 at 9:35 a.m. after swinging between gains and losses in premarket. The Grapevine, Texas-based retailer announced the appointment of Matt Francis, an Amazon Web Services alum, to its newly-created role of chief technology officer, it said in a statement. It also hired Kelli Durkin as senior vice president of customer care and Josh Krueger to be vice president of fulfillment.

The additions are the first moves since Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen joined the board in January. GameStop, the poster child for Redditors looking to squeeze short sellers, plunged 60% Tuesday, and has now erased more than $16 billion in value over the past two days.

Durkin has previously worked at Chewy and Krueger has held senior roles at Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and QVC.

