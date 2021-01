(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. resumed its rally in early U.S. trading, after a brief outage of the Reddit forum whose users have fueled the stock’s surge.

The shares rose 37% to $477 at 06:00 a.m. New York time. The stock has advanced more than 1,700% this year, fueling a rally in retail trading across the board, leading some short sellers to throw in the towel.

