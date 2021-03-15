(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. erased gains on Monday after an earlier advance, falling as much as 15% and triggering a pause for volatility.

Shares of the video-game retailer took a sharp turn around 11:15 a.m. in New York as trading volumes also accelerated. The decline came as fellow retail favorites like movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and headphone maker Koss Corp. experienced bouts of volatility.

Shares bounced back initially once trading resumed, with the stock trading down about 7% to $246 at 11:35 a.m. Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop is due to report quarterly results after the market close on March 23.

