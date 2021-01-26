GameStop Corp. soared for a fourth-straight session, catapulting the former small cap’s market value beyond 14 members of the S&P 500 including Alaska Air Group Inc. and Marathon Oil Corp.

The stock climbed as much as 32 per cent at the open on Tuesday, putting its market capitalization at about US$7 billion and making GameStop worth more than the likes of Perrigo Co., Apache Corp., Leggett & Platt Inc., and Hanesbrands Inc. It surpassed insurance-provider Unum Group, HollyFrontier Corp., and Flowserve Corp. on Monday.

Tell me what to buy tomorrow and if you convince me I’ll throw a few 100 k’s at it to start.



Ride or die. — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) January 26, 2021

The video-game retailer has climbed about 400 per cent this year with traders piling into the stock after activist investor and Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen joined its board earlier this month. Options trading has also surged with retail investors ramping up bets on even more upside.

The stock’s surge has in part been fueled by an army of Reddit-charged day traders who used the website’s WallStreetBets forum to pump up shares and fight back against the eye-popping levels of short interest. Bets by Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital and Andrew Left’s Citron Research have faced a reckoning in the battle with GameStop’s retail fans.

Hedge fund titans Ken Griffin and Steve Cohen boosted Melvin Capital, according to a statement on Monday, injecting a total of US$2.75 billion into the firm after it lost about 30 per cent this year. The capital infusion came after Melvin Capital, which started the year with about US$12.5 billion in assets, saw short bets, including GameStop, go awry, people familiar with the firm said.