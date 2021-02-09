(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp.‘s decline accelerated on Tuesday, bringing the company closer to erasing all its gains last month.

Shares of the video-game retailer tumbled as much as 22% to fall below the $50 level in New York trading for the first time since Jan. 21, wiping out about $30 billion in value from its January peak. The stock’s slump came as trading volume continued to dry up with just 11 million shares changing hands, less than half of what’s been seen in recent weeks.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company has now shed 90% of its value from an intraday record of $483 on Jan. 28 when it briefly became the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index.

GameStop was 22% lower to $46.58 as of 11:17 a.m. The stock is still up more than 150% this year despite recent losses.

