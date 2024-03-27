Gamestop Set to Fall Most in Nine Months After Revenue Plunges

(Bloomberg) -- Gamestop Corp. shares fell as much as 17%, the biggest intraday decline since June 2023, after the video-game retailer reported fourth-quarter revenues and adjusted earnings per share that missed analysts’ estimates.

Net sales were $1.79 billion in the period, compared with consensus estimates of $2.05 billion, down 19% from a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Tuesday after markets closed. Adjusted earnings came to 22 cents a share versus a 30-cent estimate.

Shares were down 14.4% to $13.26 at 9:59 a.m. in New York. Earlier they traded as low as $12.80.

The decline comes after Gamestop benefited from a run-up in meme stocks after messaging from the US Federal Reserve that a rate cut this year will likely be appropriate, gaining 18% in the last two trading sessions.

