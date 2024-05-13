GameStop shares soar as 'Roaring Kitty' revtalizes retail frenzy

GameStop may have gotten lucky with Ryan Cohen, but that’s likely unsustainable: analyst

GameStop Corp. shares surged as speculation swirled around a return to social media by Keith Gill, who drove the meme-stock mania of 2021 under the moniker “Roaring Kitty.”

The account’s post on X showed a man leaning forward with what looked like a gaming controller, which some traders interpreted to mean that Gill is coming back into action. Gill, whose account has long been dormant, shot to fame in 2021 by rallying day traders on Reddit in an effort to squeeze GameStop short sellers.

The post had attracted more than 12 million views in the hours since its publication, Gill posted on X again at 11 a.m. New York time, this time a short video clip stating “Fine, I’ll do it myself.”

The reaction to Gill’s initial post shows shades of the original 2021 mania, with chatter across Reddit’s WallStreetBets and activity on StockTwits sparking a rush of retail trader buying.

“That he is able to generate a crowd says that the crowd is back to feeling FOMO and YOLO in an enormous way,” said Peter Atwater, president of Financial Insyghts and an adjunct professor at William & Mary and the University of Delaware. “When people dive into things that are of pure speculative value, their confidence is extremely high and this is one of the ways that it manifests.”

More than 175 million shares changed hands, almost 30 times the one-year average. Trading was halted for volatility nine times within the opening 90 minutes of trading. Shares rose as much as 119 per cent Monday. They closed higher by 74 per cent at US$30.45.

GameStop ripped off a three-week rally in the lead up to Monday’s pop, its longest such winning streak this year as shares soared 68 per cent over that stretch as of Friday’s close.

The stock famously soared more than 2,000 per cent in early 2021, bringing the meme-stock frenzy into the broader public consciousness. When adjusting for a stock split, the shares peaked at $86.88 near the end of that month before crashing about 88 per cent in three weeks.

Roaring Kitty helped draw attention to the stock’s eye-popping short-interest ratio — some 140 per cent of available shares were sold short — as investors bet on the entrepreneur-turned-retail trading icon Ryan Cohen. Cohen, the video-game retailer’s largest shareholder who has a cult-like following among individual investors, built out a stake through early 2021 and pushed to essentially take over the company as retail traders cheered him on.

After selling Chewy Inc., the pet retailer he co-founded, for more than $3 billion in 2017, he plowed much of that into Apple Inc. stock, which went on to rally. His firm, RC Ventures LLC, first disclosed its GameStop stake in 2020 when the shares traded below $2 on a split-adjusted basis (the retailer executed a four-for-one stock split in 2022).

The billionaire has since built his position to some 36.8 million shares, accounting for 12 per cent of the company, as he became chief executive officer, president and chairman of the board. Late last year, the company disclosed an unorthodox plan for its roughly $900 million in cash and equivalents: allowing Cohen to buy stocks of other companies.

While Gill and Cohen have been cast as icons among the hoards of retail traders who praise the duo, many who were late to the initial mania were left holding an almost empty bag. Shares have lost nearly three-quarters of their value from a January 2021 peak when so-called Reddit Raiders flocked to the stock. It’d need to more than quadruple from Monday’s levels to recoup all of their losses.

It’s worth noting that the percentage of shares available for trading sold short has stayed at roughly 24 per cent, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. That’s elevated for a typical company but nowhere near the levels that preceded the 2021 mania.

With no clear catalyst driving the recent gains, GameStop’s move has again seen retail investors make up the bulk of demand. Inflows through the last week totaled $12 million, according to Giacomo Pierantoni, head of data at Vanda Research.

“These surges in retail activity have served as contrarian signals, prompting institutional investors to quickly short the stock following these rallies driven by retail investors,” Pierantoni added.

GameStop is expected to report quarterly results next month before an annual shareholder meeting. While the majority of Wall Street has avoided covering the stock in recent years, just three analysts cover it with two advising clients to sell and only one assigning a hold rating as none suggest buying the stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Analysts have long warned that GameStop was detached from fundamental values as it carries a $9.3 billion market capitalization. The company reported just $6.7 million in net income for 2023, meaning it trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of more than 1,000. For reference, that’s more than double market darling Nvidia Corp.’s multiple of roughly 74.

“I don’t think they have the numbers to keep this up, nor do I think the shorts have the resolve shown by Gabe Plotkin three years ago, so likely this fizzles as the fundamentals continue to deteriorate,” said Wedbush’s Michael Pachter, one of GameStop’s most vocal skeptics.

What’s more, the lack of a clear strategy has befuddled the few analysts that cover the company. It also hasn’t taken questions on an earnings call since Cohen started to shake-up the company.

“Game sales are flattish, hardware sales are down, and the shift to digital downloads continues, so it’s highly unlikely GameStop can stop shrinking,” said Pachter.

Option activity on GameStop has soared so far this month. Open interest on calls has reached 588,205 contracts, the highest point this year, while 293,402 calls were traded on Friday, nearly three times the 20-day average.

Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. — another stock favored by retail traders — jumped as much as 102 per cent. The stock is down more than 99 per cent since its 2021 peak, while GameStop shares have lost more than 60 per cent of their value since then.

The flurry of activity broadened from former darlings to newer companies that have taken the meme stock baton like BlackBerry Ltd. and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

The most-hated stocks tracked by a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has jumped 8.7 per cent in the best day since November 2022. A separate gauge of money-losing technology companies tracked by Goldman Sachs jumped 4.5 per cent on Monday, outperforming the Nasdaq 100 Index by the most since December.

“They’re the dynamic duo of meme stock-ery,” said Atwater, who previously ran JPMorgan’s asset-backed securities business and served in executive roles at First USA, Bank One and Juniper Financial.