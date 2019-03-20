(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. fell 5.1 percent to $10.40 a share Wednesday, the lowest intraday since April 2005, as GameStop heads toward its second day of declines.

The selloff comes one day after Alphabet Inc.’s Google unveiled plans to debut a streaming service for video games later this year.

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz said in a note to clients the announcement is one of those "times we’ll look back at and call a turning point." GameStop has fallen 25 percent since it last reported earnings and a shift towards hardware in late November.

"A move away from traditional console-centric gaming toward a cloud-based solution will take many years," the analyst wrote. He believes the console and personal computer "will remain relevant for a long time," but it won’t be because the streamingexperience is a bad one.

Video game publishers including Electronic Arts Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc. and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. are also noticeably weak during intraday trading.

