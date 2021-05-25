(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. led a bevy of retail trader favorites higher on Tuesday as investors touted the stocks on social media platforms including Twitter, Stocktwits and trader chatroom WallStreetBets.

GameStop soared as much as 21% to $217.11 in mid-afternoon trading in New York, the highest in about two months. Movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. also stood out, with the stock jumping as much as 15% to its highest level since Feb. 1 at $15.74.

A basket of 37 so-called meme stocks tracked by Bloomberg spiked as much as 6.5% at one point to break above its 50-day moving average for the first time since March. The rally came as trading volumes jumped for the pair of stocks, as well as for companies including headphone maker Koss Corp. and clothing company Naked Brand Group Ltd.

More than 152 million shares of AMC had changed hands by 3:08 p.m. in New York, making it the most actively traded stock with a value greater than $1. For GameStop, more than 11 million shares had been traded -- more than double what’s been typical over the past 30 sessions.

The rally marks a fourth day of gains for the group and another notable departure from the broader market’s performance. Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell after a gauge of new U.S. home sales slid by more than forecast as higher prices restrained demand. The index was 0.1% lower.

