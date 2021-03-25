(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. rallied to erase its earnings-led slump as Reddit-favorite stocks surged and traders touted the company’s ongoing corporate transformation.

The video-game retailer rallied as much as 55%, recouping all of its $4.3 billion drop after quarterly earnings failed to answer Wall Street’s most pressing questions on the company’s turnaround. Fellow retail favorites like movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and headphone maker Koss Corp. followed GameStop higher on Thursday.

Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop have been a poster child for Reddit-armed retail traders looking to rally against short sellers. Thursday’s rally came amid a flood of trading activity, with more than 47 million shares changing hands -- almost three times the amount that has been traded in the past week.

The company’s ongoing shake-up, led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, to make the retailer a digital retailing heavyweight has continued to gain strength. The company announced a group of new hires to help it re-shape its image and business on Tuesday, and Cohen has continued to replace members of its board with no plans to slow down.

“There have been significant changes to our board since June 2020” and the company expects “to experience additional changes to our board at our 2021 Annual Meeting,” GameStop said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, nothing that eight members would depart this year.

