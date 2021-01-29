(Bloomberg) -- Shares in GameStop Corp. soared in U.S. pre-market trading along with other day-trader favorites after brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc. said it would lift trading restrictions on some of the stocks.

The stock climbed 103% at $393.01 at 4:05 a.m. in New York, while other darlings among picks of the WallStreeetBets forum behind the wild rides also rallied, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. up 62% and Express Inc. up 43%.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.