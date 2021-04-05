GameStop to offer up to $1B in shares; stock declines

GameStop Corp. fell early on Monday after the company said it may sell up to US$1 billion worth of additional shares in an at-the-market equity offering program.

Shares of the video game retailer declined more than 15 per cent to US$160.96 as of 7:19 a.m. in New York. Jefferies will manage the offering of up to 3.5 million shares, according to a statement, and proceeds will be used to further accelerate its corporate transformation.

The company signed a deal in December with Jefferies to sell as much as US$100 million in stock, according to a filing.

As part of a corporate overhaul spearheaded by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the company has brought in a number of new executives including a chief growth officer and chief technology officer, adding technology-focused senior executives to its team to move the company away from its brick-and-mortar business.

In a separate statement on Monday, GameStop released preliminary sales results for the first nine weeks of fiscal 2021, where total global sales increased about 11 per cent from the same period a year ago. Total global sales jumped 18 per cent in March after a 5.3 per cent rise in February.

GameStop, based in the Dallas suburbs, has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more -- or at least ordering software and gear via e-commerce -- there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.