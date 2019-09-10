(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. fell as much as 22% in extended trading after the struggling video-game retailer posted a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss and issued a forecast that’s far below analysts’ estimates.

The company forecasts profit of $1.15 to $1.30 a share this year excluding some items. That compares with Wall Street estimates of $1.57. Comparable store sales, a key measure of performance, will slump in the low teens, GameStop said, more than an earlier forecast of 5% to 10%.

Shares of GameStop plunged as low as $3.96 in extended trading before recovering somewhat. The stock closed at $5.09 on Tuesday in New York and was down 60% this year.

The retailer has lost business as gamers increasingly purchase titles online. Management has sought to bolster the stock through share repurchases.

