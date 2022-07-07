(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. shares tumbled about 9% in extended trading after a report said Chief Financial Officer Mike Recupero is leaving amid company-wide job cuts.

The struggling video game retailer is making a “number of reductions” to staff, according to a company memo obtained by Axios reporter Stephen Totilo. The cuts will be felt across the parent company and Game Informer, an online magazine.

“Unclear how hard people have been hit, but doesn’t sound small,” Totilo said in a tweet. The memo to the team highlights GameStop’s evolving commerce business, and its recent launch of a blockchain group, Totilo reported.

Diana Jajeh, the current chief accounting officer, will replace Recupero, according to the report.

GameStop shares tumbled to a low of $120.61 in extended trading. They had gained 15% during regular trading after the company announced a four-for-one stock split on Wednesday.

