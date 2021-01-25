(Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp.’s wild ride since the start of the year may have peaked on Monday when the stock erased an intraday surge of as much as 145%.

The video-game retailer that has taken Reddit and Wall Street by storm erased gains of as much as 145% Monday, briefly turning negative as it seemed the stock’s unrelenting surge could capitulate. The stock, which has been a battleground for short sellers and retail traders, triggered at least nine trading halts for volatility on Monday.

Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop were up 7% to $69.34 as of 1 p.m.

The trading session was made more volatile with almost 10 million of shares changing hands -- more than six times the normal volume as the company’s market value topped $10 billion at one point.

With the stock’s latest rally, the average price target across Wall Street analysts implies shares will lose more than 80% of their value in the next year.

