GameStop wraps up worst week ever, leaving US$18 Billion hole

GameStop Corp. rebounded after Robinhood Markets removed limits on buying the stock that’s been at the center of the battle between Reddit-empowered retail traders and short-sellers.

The video-game retailer trimmed gains to 15 per cent at 12:04 p.m. in New York after earlier spiking as much as 78 per cent and triggering three volatility halts. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., which also had limits removed on trading, was little changed after surging as much as 17 per cent.

Robinhood’s announced the move in an update on the trading platform’s support page a day after it increased limits on purchases of the two stocks. Both have skyrocketed since late January as day traders who populate Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum sought to fend off short-sellers.

GameStop’s volatile morning came amid a rush of volume over the first two hours of trading. With 56 million shares swapping hands, the rate of buying and selling was almost double what’s been seen over the past week. Short interest has fallen below 50 per cent from a high of 140 per cent, according to data from S3 Partners.

“Since certain brokerage firms announced yesterday that they lifted all trading restrictions, you may again see some buyers entering the market,” said Amy Kong, chief investment officer of Barrett Asset Management. “It is hard to assess if this saga is over, and the energy could very well resurge through another stock.”

GameStop had plunged 84 per cent so far this week through Thursday while AMC tumbled 47 per cent as retail traders flocked to other corners of the stock market, such as small drug developers. Shares of the video game retailer have per cent this year.

Robinhood’s temporary restrictions on the Reddit group’s favorite stocks last week triggered an outcry among retail traders who said the brokerage had sided with hedge funds and institutional money. In order to shore up its capital amid the trading frenzy, the trading app operator has had to borrow or raise billions of dollars.

Trading in other Reddit-favored names was mixed Friday morning with apparel company Naked Brand Group Ltd. and headphone maker Koss Corp. fluctuating between gains and losses. Cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. and retailer Express Inc. were among other “meme stocks” that erased gains to trade lower. Zomedica Corp. surged as much as 30 per cent.

Limits on trading and the quick declines for the likes of GameStop and Express led retail investors to snap up biotechnology companies like Cassava Sciences Inc. The small drug developer has boomed more than 700 per cent this year to become the top stock in the Nasdaq Composite Index. Cassava fell as much as 24 per cent on Friday.

Vlad Tenev, the chief executive officer of Robinhood, said in an opinion piece on USA Today this week that the firm built the trading app to serve the millions of people left behind by the U.S. financial system -- not hedge funds.

The short-term curbs haven’t damaged the popularity of the no-fee app, founded in 2013. It was downloaded more than 600,000 times last Friday alone, according to research from SimilarWeb and JMP Securities LLC.