Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Apple Podcasts

Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on Spotify

(Bloomberg) -- It’s October 2021. Crypto prices are rocketing. Celebrities can’t stop talking about NFTs. There’s packed conferences in glitzy venues attended by people wearing t-shirts with cartoon monkeys on them. If you’re an executive at a big gaming studio, you might be forgiven - maybe - for sending one of those emails with the subject line: NFT strategy question mark.And several executives at these gaming companies did indeed send those emails. And some of their companies even announced plans to make blockchain gaming happen.Flash forward about a year. Celebrities aren’t talking about their NFTs. People are trying to sell their Apes. And gaming studios don’t seem quite so convinced that they need an NFT strategy.Joining this episode are Bloomberg reporter Emily Nicolle and Mark Venturelli, CEO and creative director at game studio Rogue Snail, who’s also a game developer.

Follow us on Twitter @crypto, and subscribe to the Bloomberg Crypto Newsletter at https://bloom.bg/cryptonewsletter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.