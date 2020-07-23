(Bloomberg) --

The gaming industry is a juggernaut, and the pandemic has been especially good for business. The thematic gaming ETFs, tickers $ESPO, $HERO, $GAMR and $NERD, are all up more than 35% so far this year. Living rooms, phones, Teslas, E-sports stadiums — gaming is everywhere now. And the most popular titles are more than just games anymore; they’re platforms.

Matthew Kanterman, a research analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, and Will Hershey, the co-founder and CEO of Roundhill Investments, whose ETF NERD launched in June 2019, join Eric and Joel to discuss the economics of gaming, the evolving business models, the biggest international players, the latest chapter of the console wars, the push into cloud gaming, and more — including just how many hours one must devote to this demanding craft.

