(Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. has named fashion designer Zac Posen its creative director, with direct responsibility for its mass-market Old Navy brand, a big step in the new chief executive officer’s turnaround effort.

Posen — known for outfitting celebrities in his own label, and previously the women’s creative director at Brooks Brothers — will work closely with Gap CEO Richard Dickson and serve on the executive leadership team, the company said in a statement Monday.

At Old Navy, the company’s biggest brand, Posen will lead design, merchandising and marketing. In that capacity he’ll report to Haio Barbeito, the brand’s CEO.

Posen is the latest in a string of recent Gap executive and creative appointments to come from a high-end background, a sign the brand is investing in big names to bring attention to its brands. Sandra Stangl was named Banana Republic CEO in November 2020 after 23 years at Williams-Sonoma Inc. and serving as chief merchandising officer at RH.

More recently, Banana Republic partnered with designer Peter Do on a capsule collection that featured items priced as high as $1,200.

Gap has seen years of turbulence, including management departures and inventory missteps, creating urgency for Mattel Inc. veteran Dickson to execute a growth strategy. The first signs of a rebound came in November, when the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, including the first rise in Old Navy’s comparable sales since 2021.

Gap shares rose 0.8% in Tuesday trading. The stock surged 85% in 2023, outpacing the S&P MidCap 400 Index, which gained 15% for the year.

