Gap Pledges to Use 100% Clean Power as Wind and Solar Costs Fall

(Bloomberg) -- Add Gap Inc. to the roster of companies pledging to use 100% renewable energy.

The apparel retailer joins Apple Inc., Bank of America Corp., Anheuser-Busch InBev and dozens of others that have vowed to rely entirely on clean power -- or are already doing it -- as wind and solar have become some of the cheapest sources of energy. As part of its effort to hit 100% by 2030, Gap agreed to buy power from a wind farm that Enel SpA plans to build in North Dakota, the clothing company said in a statement Friday.

The 12-year deal calls for the San Francisco-based company to buy 90 megawatts from the Aurora wind farm in Williams and Mountain counties in North Dakota. The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2020, according to the statement.

Terms were not disclosed. It’s the third clean-energy deal for Gap.

