(Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department will provide security services to the Supreme Court and its justices in the face of national protests against a pending decision to overturn abortion rights, a spokesman for Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

“The Attorney General directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices’ safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police,” spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement Wednesday.

The move comes as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. A proposal to enshrine abortion rights in federal law failed Wednesday in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

