Garland to Be Briefed on Capitol Riot by FBI Director Wray

(Bloomberg) -- Newly confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland will be briefed Thursday by FBI Director Christopher Wray on the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Justice Department said.

Officials from the department’s national security division will join the briefing, according to a statement late Wednesday.

Garland also will visit the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia “to meet with prosecutors, investigators and other personnel supporting the investigation,” the department said.

That office is at the center of criminal cases arising from the assault on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors have charged more than 300 people in connection with the siege. Recently, the investigation has focused on conspiracy cases against members of far-right groups that participated in the insurrection as prosecutors look to piece together how it was planned.

Aside from the inquiries into the Capitol assault, Garland faces many other challenges, from appointing new U.S. attorneys across the country to retooling antitrust oversight of social media giants to considering a possible plea deal in the prosecution of a top executive of Huawei Technologies Co.

Garland also will confront decisions about other politically sensitive investigations, including a tax probe into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, and an inquiry into Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Garland will be sworn in Thursday morning by Assistant Attorney General Lee Lofthus, then take part in a formal swearing-in ceremony with Vice President Kamala Harris in the late afternoon.

