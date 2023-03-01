(Bloomberg) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland told Republican Senator Ted Cruz he “vigorously” disagrees with his characterization that the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been politicized under his watch.

Garland defended the Justice Department under his leadership as Republican senators led by Cruz accused it of using heavy-handed tactics to target conservative Catholics, protesters at abortion facilities and parents angry at school boards.

“I hear from agents of the FBI who are angry that it is treated as the enforcement arm for the DNC,” Cruz of Texas yelled at Garland, alleging that the department is being used as an arm of the Democratic National Committee.

Garland also defended the department from attacks from Republicans for not prosecuting abortion rights protesters outside the homes of Supreme Court justices after they struck down Roe v. Wade last June. Garland pointed out that for the first time in history he ordered round-the-clock protection for all justices, sending 70 federal marshals.

“We prosecute without respect to ideology,” Garland said. “But we do focus on the most violent acts and the most violent actors.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing marks the first time Garland testified publicly before the new Congress. The Justice Department has been girding for bruising clashes with Republicans, especially those in the House, who now control committees and have subpoena power.

It’s a turnaround from the previous Congress, when Democrats hurled sharp criticism that Garland’s predecessor, William Barr, politicized the department to advance the interests of then-President Donald Trump.

Republicans have been demanding more information about investigations now being led by separate special counsels into Trump and into the handling of classified documents by Trump and President Joe Biden. But Garland didn’t face questions about those cases.

Instead, much of the focus was on what committee member Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee tweeted ahead of the hearing, alleging Garland had set up a two-tiered system of justice, “one for Washington elites, and another for the rest of America.”

Blackburn said during the hearing that 70 “pro-life” pregnancy centers have been targeted with attacks, including one that experienced a fire-bombing but only two people have been indicted.

On attacks against anti-abortion activists, Garland said it’s a priority of the department to find the people doing the attacks. But he said it’s difficult because the attacks are carried out at night, which helps the people conceal their identities.

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, also a Republican, pressed Garland on a memo written addressing the “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” made against school boards and teachers.

“Did you understand the chilling affect that it would have to parents when you issued your directive, when you directed your criminal divisions and your counter terrorism divisions to investigate parents who were angry at school boards and administrators during Covid?” Kennedy asked.

Garland defended the memo and said it was misinterpreted.

Garland defended the department and its investigators, saying they work to “uphold the rule of law that is the foundation of our system of government.”

“Every day, the 115,000 employees of the Justice Department work tirelessly to fulfill our mission: to uphold the rule of law, to keep our country safe and to protect civil rights,” Garland said.

Last fall, Garland appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to investigate Trump and his allies concerning the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election as well as the discovery of classified documents at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He later appointed another special counsel to look into Biden after classified material was found at his home and a private office.

“Every day, department employees counter complex threats to our national security. They fiercely protect the civil rights of our citizens,” Garland said.

