(Bloomberg) -- PT Garuda Indonesia confirmed it is taking steps to restructure its debt and revamp its business in order to stay afloat amid the pandemic.

The Indonesian flag carrier is negotiating terms with plane lessors and is talking with banks and business partners to restructure its loans, according to a stock exchange filing filed late Thursday.

“Everything that the company is doing is aimed at maintaining operational performance and preserving liquidity that has been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Garuda said in the statement.

Garuda plans to expand its cargo business, increasing its contribution to total operating revenue to 40% from 10%-15%, it said in the statement.

