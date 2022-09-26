(Bloomberg) -- PT Garuda Indonesia filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York court, as the debt-laden carrier tries to secure its future profitability.

The document is dated Sept. 23. The submission comes as the airline, having completed a court-supervised debt restructuring in Indonesia to halve reduce its debt load, tries to capitalize on the rebound in international travel.

Non-U.S. companies commonly file for Chapter 15 bankruptcy to ensure they won’t be sued by creditors in the U.S. or have assets seized there.

Garuda’s total debt now amounts to roughly $5.1 billion, President Director Irfan Setiaputra told parliament in Jakarta on Monday.

Reviving the national airline is a top priority for the Indonesian government, because the country relies on air transport for connectivity and to support its tourism industry.

The airline could post net income of around $400 million next year and gradually increases its earnings to $647 million in 2026, according to a projection by Indonesia’s finance ministry this month.

(Adds detail throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.