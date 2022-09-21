(Bloomberg) -- A SPAC led by Gary Cohn, a former adviser to Donald Trump, is the latest firm to be rocked by the industry’s volatility as investors chose to swap their stock for cash.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp., the special-purpose acquisition company led by the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. president and Clifton Robbins, said roughly 91% of its 82.8 million shares were redeemed when investors approved a deadline extension for the SPAC’s merger with one of Europe’s largest lottery operators, Allwyn Entertainment AG.

A much smaller pool of money may complicate the deal after initial terms required Allwyn to receive at least $850 million -- a requirement that Allwyn could waive. The firms said last month that PPF Group would provide $260 million in backstop financing by agreeing to buy up to an additional 26 million of Allwyn shares at $10 each. The merger terms also included additional financing that aims to help backstop some deals, known as private investment in public equity, or PIPE.

Allwyn, which has digital-gaming and sports-betting businesses, was this week awarded a national license to operate the UK lottery. A representative for the SPAC declined to comment. A spokesperson for Allwyn did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Shares of the SPAC fell as much as 3.5% to $8.85, while warrants tied to the asset surged 43% to as high as 50 cents each. The SPAC has been volatile this month, sinking as low as $7.85 on Sept. 8, after the extension vote. It surged to an intraday high of $9.45 on Tuesday.

The mass exodus of investors is just the latest signal that shareholders of SPACs would rather take their money back as the industry spirals. The average redemption rate for the year sits above 75%, with roughly 45 de-SPACs suffering an exodus of at least 90% of shareholders, according to Boardroom Alpha data.

“SPAC King” Chamath Palihapitiya said on Tuesday he would pull the plug on a pair of SPACs and return the $1.61 billion he raised to investors and close shop. More than 20 sponsors, including billionaires Bill Ackman and Sam Zell, have shut down and returned cash to investors this year as the SPAC market -- and global markets -- are rocked by volatility.

SPACs raise money through public offerings with the goal of buying a private business. They have limited time to complete a deal. If holders don’t like the eventual target -- or if a SPAC fails to find anything by a set deadline -- investors can redeem their shares for cash at the IPO price, plus any interest earned.

