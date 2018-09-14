Gas Blasts Near Boston Could Leave Over 100,000 in the Dark

(Bloomberg) -- More than three dozen explosions on NiSource Inc.’s natural gas network rocked three towns near Boston, injuring at least 10 and potentially leaving over 100,000 people without power.

The Massachusetts State Police reported 39 explosions on the network in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. National Grid Plc, which operates the electric utility in the area, was asked to shut power to all of Lawrence and North Andover and pockets of Andover, spokeswoman Christine Milligan said. Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera asked impacted residents to evacuate their homes.

“If you have not evacuated, you got to go,” Rivera said during a press conference late Thursday. “Trust us when we tell you: If you stay at home, you will be at risk.”

Ten people were being treated at Lawrence General Hospital for injuries related to the explosions, one in critical condition, and staff was preparing for multiple casualties, according to the hospital’s Facebook page. No further reports of injuries were immediately available from the company, state or local officials. Two schools in Lawrence will be used as shelters for evacuees.

NiSource shares sank 6.2 percent in after-hours trading to $26.33 at 7:54 p.m. in New York. NiSource’s Columbia Gas utility said in a statement that crews are responding to reports of multiple fires in Lawrence and completing safety checks on its system.

Aging Infrastructure

In April, Columbia Gas filed a petition with the state’s Department of Public Utilities to increase annual revenues by $24.1 million in part to help the company replace aging infrastructure. All three towns were listed as areas where neighborhood lines would be replaced, the utility said on its website Thursday.

“Replacing leak-prone infrastructure is a leading priority,” the utility said at the time. “However, it will take a number of years to eliminate the aging pipe from the gas distribution system.”

The incident, in an area that’s home to the famous Phillips Academy Andover whose alumni include George W. Bush and Humphrey Bogart, took place just as Hurricane Florence slammed the coast of the Carolinas farther south on the East Coast, threatening to leave 3 million homes and businesses without power.

San Bruno

The explosions -- just days after the eight-year anniversary of a deadly blast on a PG&E Corp. gas transmission line in San Bruno, California -- may intensify the growing opposition across New England to using gas to heat homes and produce electricity. The San Bruno tragedy killed eight people and triggered more than $1 billion in fines and penalties.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said the state’s mutual aid fire mobilization plan has been activated and that it was sending staff to the three towns, as well as four structural task forces. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is also sending a team to support the emergency response efforts, spokesman Bobby Fraser said in an email.

In all, 70 incidents of fires, explosions and investigations have been reported, the state police tweeted.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker “is actively monitoring the situations in the Merrimack Valley and is communicating with first responders and public safety officials,” Lizzy Guyton, spokeswoman for the governor, said in an emailed statement. “The administration urges residents to heed instructions from local officials for important public safety announcements, including evacuations and suspending gas usage.” Baker, a Republican, is up for re-election this November.

