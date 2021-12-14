(Bloomberg) -- Europe has become a premium market for liquefied natural gas, increasing the likelihood of a supply boost to help get the continent through its winter energy crunch.

In a rare move during peak winter demand, spot liquefied natural gas prices in north Asia slipped below rates on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility hub, Europe’s biggest.

The Japan-Korea-Marker, the spot Asian LNG benchmark, was assessed at $39.021 per million British thermal units on Tuesday, according to S&P Global Platts. A front-month contract on Europe’s TTF reached as high as the equivalent of $40.48 per mmBtu and traded at $40.47 at 3:56 p.m. Amsterdam time on ICE.

European gas prices are up more than 500% from the start of the year, as inventories were slow to build and biggest supplier Russia curbed volumes compared with usual levels. Geopolitical tensions involving Russia and its proposed Nord Stream 2 pipeline have further whipsawed prices in recent weeks, resulting in a record close on Monday.

By contrast, Asian buyers are seen as better prepared for the winter, having started their LNG purchasing campaign earlier in the year, while mild weather in parts of Asia and the approaching Lunar New Year holiday is curbing gas demand in the region.

“European and Asian markets have somewhat dislocated in recent weeks,” said Luke Cottell, an analyst at S&P Global Platts. “In northeast Asia, spot procurement has been limited due to the combination of a mild start to winter, well stocked LNG storages and high prices destroying some price-sensitive demand in spot-exposed Asian markets, namely China and South Asia importers.”

The European gas premium means that that uncommitted Atlantic Basin LNG cargoes will look to deliver into hard-pressed Europe over the first quarter, “potentially offering some relief to stressed European balances,” he added.

French utility and trader Engie SA offered two cargoes for January delivery to North Asia at discounts to February prices on TTF via the S&P Global Platts market on close.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.