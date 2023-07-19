(Bloomberg) -- A suspected gas explosion in the central business district of South Africa’s commercial capital of Johannesburg left several people injured.

The blast on Wednesday afternoon overturned minibus taxis and several other vehicles, while one of the streets in the city “seemed to have been split wide open,” ER24, an emergency medical service, said in a statement. “Initial reports from the scene showed that several people had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” it said.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the blast.

